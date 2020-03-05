Logo



Moylette upsetter Christian Uruzquieta would love to return to Ireland to fight Gary Cully

By | on March 5, 2020 |
Headline News News
Christian Uruzquieta [18(6)-4(1)-2] claims he would love to return to Ireland to fight Gary Cully [10(5)-0].

The fighter who upset Ray Moylette in the Irish-boxing.com Fight of the Year for 2018 was offered a purse to come and fight ‘The Diva’ in Belfast on April 25.

The tough aggressive Mexican had to knock back the offer because he has a scheduled to defend the WBC ranking title he won in Castlebar, Mayo, in his home town this month.

However, if he comes through unscathed he is more than willing to come to Ireland to provide step up opposition for the Irish lightweight champion, who now faces Maxi Hughes on April 25.

“I am ready to fight anyone and of course I would like the fight with Cully,” Uruzquieta said when speaking to Irish-boxing.com before explaining why he didn’t take the initial offer.

“I’m currently preparing to defend my championship on March 28.”

The 28-year-old hasn’t seen the freakishly big for the weight southpaw in action, but is confident a meeting of the duo would be fan friendly.

He also doesn’t believe it would be too much of a step for a former amateur of note.

“I’ve never seen Gary Cully fight but he has a good record, a record that suggests he might ready for this kind of fight.

“I don’t know what Garry Cully’s style is but the Irish never give up just like the Mexicans, Mexico vs. Ireland are always great shows. I send greetings to Irish fans I think they would like to see this fight. They liked the show that Moylette and I provided. They also accepted the defeat of their fighter. I would like to return to Ireland.”

The fact Uruzquieta got the decision in Ireland seems to make him more willing to return. He claims he wasn’t afforded the same fairness when he fought in Canada next year.

“After Moylette came many offers. I accepted a fight in Canada and I clearly defeat Will Madera, but the judges saw it a draw,” he adds before stating he would be open to a Moylette return.

“I would love to fight with Moylette. We put on a great show but I think he doesn’t want to know about a new fight with me.”

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade.

