Australian based Cork fighter to end ring sabbatical

By | on March 4, 2020 |
Australian based Cork welterweight Danny Keating [3(3)-0] will end over a year ring sabbatical at the end of this month.

The 21-year-old will appear on a stacked Club Punchbowl hosted card in New South Wales on Friday 27 of March.

Keating takes on Inderjit Singh [0-1] over four rounds at the tail end of a busy month for Irish boxing abroad.

Keating caught the eye in 2018 when he registered three consecutive knockout wins, becoming the first man to stop Aphichat Koedchatturat before taking out two debutants.

The opposition was far from world class, but the manner in which the former Irish underage international performed did earn him a ‘top prospect’ tag.

However, the Micthelstown man hasn’t been seen in the pro ring since the Summer of 2018. Things went quiet on the Keating front after he defeated Thailand’s Uten Chanavon.

He has made changes in terms of camp since and is now on the comeback trail.

Keating has signed with Akkaway Boxing, a team with close links to Team Canelo and thus Golden Boy. They hope to get him busy this year and are hopeful he kicks off a busier period when he returns at light middleweight this month.

