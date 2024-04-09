Four Irish Fighters Box for European Youth Medals on Wednesday

Ireland will look to increase their European Youth medal tally to six in Croatia today.

No fewer than four Irish boxers will box for precious hardware on Day 7 of the star-making tournament.

24 hours after Ava Henry and Kyla Doyle won bronze at the very least Tiffany Spencer, Grace Conway, Nicole Kinsella and Adam Olaniyan will compete for a place on the podium.

Minimumweight Spencer takes on England’s Ruby White in a mouthwatering Ireland versus England quarter-final, it’s Polish opposition for Conway as she takes on Martyna Koczkodaj for bronze in the flyweight division.

Kinsella is up against Maloe Teresi of France in the bronze medal bout, while Co Captian Olaniyan is in against Turkey’s Baran Celik as he looks to bank a second European medal.

The first session gloves off at 1pm with Spencer contesting Bout 3 and Conway competing in Bout 8 in Ring A.

Kinsella is Bout 8 of Ring B in the same Afternoon session.

The evening session begins at 4:30pm Irish time and super heavyweight Olaniyan is last in, in Ring B.

Team

48kg Tiffany Spencer, Jobstown BC, Dublin

50kg Carlagh Peake, Ballyhaunis BC, Mayo.

52kg Grace Conway Dowling, Tredagh BC, Louth

54kg Nicole Kinsella, St. Mary’s BC, NR, Wexford

63kg Ava Henry, Dublin Docklands BC.

66kg Kyla Doyle Byrne, Whitechurch BC, Dublin

48kg Scott Thompson, Spartans BC, Antrim

51kg Jamie Collins, Drimnagh BC, Dublin

54kg Kai Ducque, Avona BC, Dublin

57kg Martin McDonagh, Avona BC, Dublin.

60kg Jack Johnson, Marble City BC, Kilkenny

63.5kg Ryan Jenkins, Olympic BC, Westmeath

67kg Ryan Connolly, Setanta BC, Kildare.

71kg Tadhg O’Donnell, Four Kings BC, Wicklow.

92+kg Adam Olaniyan, Jobstown BC, Dublin.

Team Manager: Anna Moore

Coach: Liam Cunningham

Coach: Amanda Spencer

Coach: Garry Kehoe

Coach: Ralph McKay

R&J: Stephen Kelly

