Ruadhan’s Reward – Manager Lays Out Exciting Farrell Road Map

He believes and thus Ruadhan Farrell achieves.

That’s how manager Ian Gaughran sums up the Belfast fighter’s surprise rise to domestic Irish boxing dominance.

Farrell completed the amazing transformation from serial false starter to BUI Celtic champion with victory in an Irish Fight of the Year contender in the Ulster Hall last week.

Now having defeated Connor Kerr and getting one over on the doubters, he moves into the second of 2024 with options aplenty, chief of which is a WBC Youth Intercontinental title fight in Scotland.

“It shows what having belief in yourself can do – he backs himself and is willing to put himself into these situations in order to be the best he can be for his family,” comments Gaughran when talking to Irish-boxing.com.

“He’s a great kid and I’m delighted to be working with him as he goes step by step on this incredible journey.

“From a non-starter who bounced around to fighting for a WBC title is something else.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for Rudy off the back of his breakout performance last weekend.”

If Farrell was to defeat Marcus Sutherland in Glasgow in June, he’d make it back-to-back title wins and set his sights on a hat trick of strap victories.

The BUI have given any rematch with Kerr their Irish title blessing, while Ger Hughes is also a viable title fight option.

“We’re eyeing up three titles by the end of the year – Celtic champion, WBC Youth Intercontinental champion, and Irish champion has a lovely ring to it!

“He announced to the world on DAZN and to the Irish boxing community what we knew he was capable of with a super performance against a top opponent in Connor and all this is reward for that.

“The BUI have mandated a rematch for the Irish title and that will be where we will look after he picks up a second belt in Scotland.

“Obviously Ger Hughes is there and that’s something that Rudy will entertain too as a way to finish a chapter, I suppose, and Jamie Conlan is keen to do something with Rudy going forward so that’s a very nice situation to be in with him.”