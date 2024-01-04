UFC Award for Callum Walsh

Callum Walsh won a boxer versus MMA battle to be crowned UFC Fight Pass Male Fighter of the Year.

Dana White and the UFC’s favourite stand-up striker saw off competition from a host of MMA’s rising stars to win the gong.

The Cobh southpaw’s 2023 was such it secured him an Irish Boxing Awards Fighter of the Year nomination as well as the UFC gong. The 23-year-old, with a unique a fruitful relationship with the UFC, managed four step-up wins and headlined coast-to-coast in 2023, twice in Los Angeles, on St. Patrick’s weekend in Boston and finishing the year on November 9 at The Mecca of Boxing, The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

His last fight, with Ismael Villarreal proved a genuine test, albeit one Walsh passed to set himself up for an even bigger 2024.

Explaining why the Freddie Roach trained fighter got the nod ahead of some of the UFC’s best MMA early days fighters UFC FIght Pass explained:

“Callum Walsh is officially on the radar of boxers everywhere. Whether they like it or not, champion-level boxers are witnessing the rise of their future challenger. Few pure boxers have had the earliest stages of their careers covered with the intensity “King” Callum Walsh has, and the Irish slugger has made the most of it. Now 9-0 with seven knockouts, Callum Walsh promises to have something truly special up his sleeve for 2024.”