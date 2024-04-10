Marathon Not a Sprint – Michael Conlan Taking Time Over Retirement Decision

Michael Conlan is taking the ‘marathon, not a sprint’ approach to his retirement decision.

So fittingly he won’t make his mind up one way or another until he runs the Manchester Marathon, which takes place on April 14.

The two-time world title challenger and Olympic medal winner hasn’t fought since he was shocked and stopped by Jordan Gill in Belfast on December 2.

Such was the manner of the reverse, his third and third inside the distance, that many argued the Belfast man would hang up his gloves in the days previous.

The truth of the matter is Conlan has yet to make a call and the gloves have not been placed on the hook officially just yet.

There are many rumours as to Kevin Cronin managers next move, chief among them being a Feile return. However, Conlan has revealed a decision has yet to be made.

“I’m focused on the marathon and after that we will decide when I’ll go or if I’ll go again,” he told Boxing Social.