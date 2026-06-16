On the McGrail Trail – Boreland in Talks to Fight Matchroom Prospect at Croke Park

Matty Boreland is on the Joe McGrail trail and the Croke Park path.

The Irish super bantamweight champion is in talks to fight the Matchroom prospect on the blockbuster September 5 Katie Taylor undercard.

Speaking to Irish-Boxing.com, manager Ian Gaughran confirmed discussions are ongoing regarding a fight between ‘Bam Bam’ and the highly rated Eddie Hearn-mentored prospect.

“We are in talks. We are in the hopefully final enough stages of having Matty on that show against a very high-profile, very good young Matchroom prospect at super bantamweight,” said Gaughran.

While initially reluctant to reveal names, the IGB boss admitted Boreland’s name has been linked with McGrail and that discussions have taken place.

“It is something that we have pitched, and it’s something that appears to have a little bit of interest. Matt did send a message to Mr McGrail, and we have been discussing it.

“We will hopefully know in the next couple of days if it’s a runner.”

If agreed, the fight would pit two highly-ranked operators against one another at a stage where both are chasing major title opportunities.

The Ryan Burnett-trained semi-pro graduate has quietly climbed the European rankings while building a reputation as one of Ireland’s most aggressive and entertaining fighters. McGrail, meanwhile, remains one of Matchroom’s most heavily backed prospects and is viewed as a future contender on the international stage.

For Gaughran, the appeal of the fight is obvious.

“It’s a really, really exciting fight for the fans, for the two lads, for the show and for the profile of everyone involved.

“It’s the night. Everyone wants to be on that show.”

Belfast, UK: Ruadhan Farrell v Matty Boreland, BUI Irish Super Bantamweight Title 13 September 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Matty Boreland celebrates his win

Beyond the significance of fighting on Taylor’s farewell card, Gaughran believes the styles involved could produce something special.

“The two lads are both extremely highly ranked. Matty is ranked 13 in Europe and McGrail is ranked similarly.

“It makes sense as a Matchroom prospect against the Irish champion.”

More importantly, he believes neither man knows how to take a backward step.

“Both have very exciting styles.

“It has the potential to steal the show.

“Not a step taken back. Power and intensity all the way through a ten or twelve-round fight.”

With negotiations continuing, nothing is signed just yet.

“We’re hoping that we can get it over the line,” added Gaughran. “We’re hoping it’s of interest.”