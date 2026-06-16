‘The Face of Irish Boxing’- Hitman Predicts McKenna Takeover

A massive McKenna message will be sent to the world on August 8, claims Stevie McKenna.

‘The Hitman’ will fight in Ireland for the first time as a pro on the Zuffa Boxing card set for the 3 Arena later this summer.

His brother, Aaron McKenna, co-features alongside Callum Walsh in an IBF middleweight world title fight, and while it’s a massive moment for the family, the older of the boxing brothers says it’s big for Irish boxing as a whole too.

The war-loving knockout artist who shoots from the hip both in and out of the ring says the Dana White-assembled fight night will start a process that will end with the siblings being the ‘face of Irish boxing’.

“This is the first time that me and Aaron are going to be fighting back in Ireland so it’s massive,” said McKenna when speaking to the Mirror after defeating Casey Jame Street by first round knockout in England earlier this month.

“22 years in the sport, our whole lives have been put into it, and we’re finally coming into our big years of boxing. We’re going to put the whole world on notice.

“Working with Dana White and Nick Khan, it doesn’t get any bigger than that, on Sky Sports and Paramount, the whole world is watching.

“Irish boxing is booming and the two McKenna brothers will be the face of Irish boxing.”

McKenna also addressed the possibility of a big fight with fellow Zuffa-aligned Irish man, Callum Walsh.

The Monaghan says it’s already a fight that has been mentioned and discussed.

“I think that fight makes a lot of sense, doing it in Ireland, a big stadium fight. Two Irish stars and I think the plan is there for us,” he stated.

“He’s a great fighter and I’m a great fighter. I bring the heat and I’d give him a real test.

“You know what I’m about… ‘The Hitman’ doesn’t mess around so I’ll just have to knock him out.”