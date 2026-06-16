Emmet Brennan Lines Up KO Loving Matchroom Prospect for Croker

Emmet Brennan is closing in on an intriguing fight with a KO-loving Matchroom prospect.

It’s understood the Inner City Dub is in talks to fight Taylor Bevan at Croke Park on September 5.

The Olympian was initially pencilled in to fight Cathal Crowley on the August 1 3Arena card topped by his old Dublin Docklands club mate Pierce O’Leary, but a chance to appear on the historic Taylor farewell card turned out too good to turn down.

As a Matchroom favourite with a highlight knockout reel, Bevan also represents a potential scalp for Brennan.

Victory over the Commonwealth Games medal winner should get the 35-year-old, who hasn’t fought since defeating Kerry rival Kevin Cronin in the Theater at Madison Square Garden in March of 2025, back on the fast track.

Bevan, 25, has made an impressive start to his career, winning all his eight fights inside the distance.

The Welsh boxer hasn’t met anyone of the caliber of Brennan. The Dubliner, on the other hand, can point to significant wins on his record, having accounted for Limerick’s Jamie Morrissey and Kerry’s Cronin already in his relatively young pro career.