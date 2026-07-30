KO Cairns – Senan Kelly Says he’ll Stop ‘The Irish Take Over’

Senan Kelly isn’t travelling to the 3Arena to edge a points decision.

The Kildare lightweight has one thing on his mind ahead of Saturday night’s all-Irish showdown with Steven Cairns on Queensberry’s No Turning Back card – a knockout.

In a fight many expect to grab the attention on a potentially entertaining Queensberry card, the JB Promotions man has boldly predicted he’ll become the first man not just to beat the Cork prospect but the first to stop him.

“I’m coming in here for the knockout and I think I’m going to get that,” Kelly declared during Thursday’s final press conference.

It’s a confident prediction from the Leixlip man, particularly given Cairns’ impressive start to life in the professional ranks, but the Kildare native believes the sacrifices made throughout training camp have prepared him for a career-changing victory.

“I was over in England a few weeks ago working with Martin Murray. We were talking about all the sacrifice that goes into this sport. Missing family occasions, missing birthdays, missing a lot of things.

“The sacrifice that came with my team has really got me into the best physical shape I’m in now. I think that’s what’s going to put me in the position to win this fight and steal the show.”

The BUI Celtic and Irish title winner understands the Rebel county man is a test, but while he is the best Cairns has signed to fight, he is unsure if the Queensberry man is his toughtest test.toughest

“I think he’s possibly the best boxer I’ve faced so far, between him and Ben Marsby. They’re both very good lads, but I back myself.”

Kelly, who holds wins over the likes of Declan Geraghty, Matthew Tyndall and Jake Tinkler, believes lessons learned from previous camps have also helped shape him into a better fighter.

“I’ve righted my wrongs that went wrong in the last camp and I’m very confident going into this fight.”