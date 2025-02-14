IABA Share Up-Dated 2025 IABA Competition Calendar
The IABA Central Council has released an up-dated 2025 calendar, which includes and Ireland V Wales international, and a new championship for the U20 age group.
In addition to the full suite of National Championships and competitions, the calendar also includes confirmed dates for box cups in May, July, August, October, November and December
January 2025
National Under 18’s Championships: 10th, 11th, 12th, 17th, 18th & 19th January 2025. Completed
March 2025
Ireland V Wales, Youth International, Ulster: March 1st
National Boy Girl 4 / Junior 1 & Junior 2 Championships: 7th, 8th, 9th, 14th, 15th & 16th March 2025
April 2025
National Boy / Girls 1 – 2 – 3 : 21st, 22nd, 23rd, 24th, 25th & 26th
May 2025
National Senior Cadets Championships: 9th, 10th, 11th, 16th, 17th, 18th, 23rd, 24th, 30th & 31st
Neilstown Celtic Warrior Box Cup: 2nd, 3rd & 4th
June 2025
National Junior Cadets Championships: 6th, 7th, 8th, 13th, 14th & 15th
July 2025
National Youth (U18) Championship and National U23s Championship, to run concurrently: 4th, 5th, 6th, 11th, 12th, 13th & 18th
Monkstown International Box Cup: 24th 25th & 26th
August 2025
National Under 20’s Championship: 8th, 9th, 10th, 15th, 16th, 29th and 30th.
Emerald Box Cup: 22nd, 23rd & 24th
October 2025
Esker Box Cup: 17th, 18th & 19th
Belfast Halloween Box Cup: 24th, 25th, 26th & 27th
November 2025
National Intermediate Championship: dates TBC
Wexford Box Cup: 7th, 8th & 9th
Limerick Box Cup: Dates to be confirmed
December 2025:
St. Michael’s Athy Box Cup: 5th ,6th & 7th