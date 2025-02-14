IABA Share Up-Dated 2025 IABA Competition Calendar

The IABA Central Council has released an up-dated 2025 calendar, which includes and Ireland V Wales international, and a new championship for the U20 age group.

In addition to the full suite of National Championships and competitions, the calendar also includes confirmed dates for box cups in May, July, August, October, November and December

January 2025

National Under 18’s Championships: 10th, 11th, 12th, 17th, 18th & 19th January 2025. Completed

March 2025

Ireland V Wales, Youth International, Ulster: March 1st

National Boy Girl 4 / Junior 1 & Junior 2 Championships: 7th, 8th, 9th, 14th, 15th & 16th March 2025

April 2025

National Boy / Girls 1 – 2 – 3 : 21st, 22nd, 23rd, 24th, 25th & 26th

May 2025

National Senior Cadets Championships: 9th, 10th, 11th, 16th, 17th, 18th, 23rd, 24th, 30th & 31st

Neilstown Celtic Warrior Box Cup: 2nd, 3rd & 4th

June 2025

National Junior Cadets Championships: 6th, 7th, 8th, 13th, 14th & 15th

July 2025

National Youth (U18) Championship and National U23s Championship, to run concurrently: 4th, 5th, 6th, 11th, 12th, 13th & 18th

Monkstown International Box Cup: 24th 25th & 26th

August 2025

National Under 20’s Championship: 8th, 9th, 10th, 15th, 16th, 29th and 30th.

Emerald Box Cup: 22nd, 23rd & 24th

October 2025

Esker Box Cup: 17th, 18th & 19th

Belfast Halloween Box Cup: 24th, 25th, 26th & 27th

November 2025

National Intermediate Championship: dates TBC

Wexford Box Cup: 7th, 8th & 9th

Limerick Box Cup: Dates to be confirmed

December 2025:

St. Michael’s Athy Box Cup: 5th ,6th & 7th