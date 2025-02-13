‘Blood, Sweat and Tears’ – Connor Coyle Ready to Veto Vito

It may have come later than desired or expected but Connor Coyle believes he’s ready to grab his chance with both gloved hands.

The Derry middleweight has been calling for a high-profile breakout bout ever since he entered the world rankings.

However, it hasn’t quite materialised with Felix Cash and Ammo Williams‘ bouts falling through.

Opportunity finally knocks this weekend as the 34-year-old as he fights New Jersey’s Vito ‘White Magic’ Mielnicki Jr. at Madison Square Garden and live on ESPN.

The WBC, USBA and WBO international belts are on the line, meaning Coyle can improve his rankings across the board but the chance to secure a TV against a rising Top Rank star seems to excite more.

“I’ve been looking for bigger fights but just never got them. It’s not like I was ducking or dodging people. Whoever was put in front of me I just had to fight,” Coyle said in America this week.

“I wanted the bigger fights. I’ve had a few good fights but things happened and they fell through like the Felix Cash fight and then I got an injury before the Ammo [Williams] fight. But I believe this is my opportunity here now and I’m happy that it’s in the MSG.”

The Commonwealth Games medal winner is aware of the magnitude of the New York hosted bout and has trained accordingly.

“It was 12 weeks in total away from my three kids and my family and it was the toughest camp I’ve been through, physically and mentally. I’ve had the best of sparring and this is my opportunity and I’m going to grab it with both hands. I’ve put blood, sweat and tears into this these past 12 weeks.

“I’ll put together everything I’ve been working on in the gym with my coach Jim [McLoughlin]. We’ve put together everything piece by piece in camp each week and everything has gone smoothly. We’ve had no setbacks.

“Every training camp we’ve always had a setback – a minor injury, a sickness, something would come along but this has been the most successful and smooth training camp I’ve ever had and mentally and physically I’m in the best shape possible.”