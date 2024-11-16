Michaela Walsh Makes History as 25 Elite Champions are Crowned

Two time Olympian, 57kg Michaela Walsh, has made history at the 2025 National Elite Championship finals. The Belfast super featherweight won her 12th Elite title, becoming the only boxer in Ireland ever to do so. Walsh and Kellie Harrington jointly broke the existing record, of 10 titles held by Beijing silver medalist, Kenneth Egan and Jim Sullivan, when they won their respective finals at the 2024 Elites. Walsh took a step ahead at the National Stadium on Friday as she contested and won a historic final against Kelsey Leonard (Unit 3, Naas).

Kelyn Cassidy of Waterford’s Saviours Crystal BC, and Paris Olympian Jack Marley of Monkstown Dublin both came home with their fourth Elite titles. Two-Time Olympian and four-time Continental Champion, 75kg Aoife O’Rourke (Castlerea), also defended her title. Former Ireland Rugby international, Judy Bobbett (Liberty, Wicklow) has won her 2nd 81+kg Elite title, with a unanimous decision victory over Dearbhla Tinnelly (Clann Naofa, Louth). At superheavy, Galway’s Martin McDonagh retained his title, following a bruising contest against Crumlin, Dublin’s Godstime Ide

Paris Olympian, 66kg Grainne Walsh (St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght), is the walkover champion at the weight – and so, too, at his weight is 2024 European U22 champion, 54kg Patsy Joyce (Olympic, Mullingar) and Gavin Rafferty (Dublin Docklands) at 75kg.

There were a significant number of 1st time Elite champions, including, at 48kg Ciara Walsh (Smithfield, Dublin ) 48kg Louis Rooney (Star BC, Belfast), 51kg Clepson de Santos (Holy Trinity, Belfast) and 52kg Amber Byrne (Arklow, Wicklow). The “Kellie” hold over the lightweight title continued, as the two-time Olympic champion’s namesake, Kellie McLoughlin of St. Catherine’s BC, Dublin was the 5-0 victor over Zara Breslin (Tramore).

The best female boxer of the championship was awarded to 60kg Kellie McLoughlin (St. Catherine’s, Dublin); while the best male boxer of the tournament was awarded to 92kg Jack Marley (Monkstown, Dublin)

Photo credit Matthew Spalding

Results

48kg Ciara Walsh (Smithfield, Dublin ) beat Courtney Daly (Crumlin, Dublin), 4-1

48kg Louis Rooney (Star BC, Belfast) beat Paudraig Downey (St John Bosco Antrim), 5-0

50kg Shannon Sweeney (St Anne’s, Mayo) beat Caitlin Fryers (Immaculata), 5-0

51kg Clepson de Santos (Holy Trinity) beat Ricky Nesbitt (Holy Family L), 4-0

52kg Amber Byrne (Arklow) beat Shauna Blaney (Navan), 5-0

54kg Chloe Gabriel (Dublin Docklands) beat Robyn Kelly (Ballynacargy), 5-0

54kg Patsy Joyce (Olympic L), W/O

57kg Michaela Walsh (Holy Family GG) beat Kelsey Leonard (Unit 3), 5-0

57kg Gavin Ryan (Ratoath) beat Donagh Keary (Rathfriland), 5-0

60kg Kellie McLoughlin (St Catherines) beat Zara Breslin (Tramore), 5-0

60kg Rhys Owens (Erne) beat Adam Hession (Monivea), 5-0

63kg Linda Desmond (Rylane) beat Zoe McCaughran (Evolution), RSC1

63.5kg Jason Nevin (Olympic Mullingar) beat Roy Colgan (Avona), 3-2

66kg Grainne Walsh (St Mary’s D) W/O

67kg Darren O’Connor (Olympic C) beat Malo Davis (Monkstown D), 5-0

70kg Lisa O’Rourke (Castlerea) beat Tiffany O’Reilly (Portlaoise), 5-0

71kg Jon McConnell (Holy Trinity) beat Wayne Kelly (Ballynacargy), 3-2

75kg Aoife O’Rourke (Castlerea) beat Bethany Doocey (Castlebar), 5-0

75kg Gavin Rafferty (Dublin Docklands) W/O

80kg Kelyn Cassidy (Savours Crystal) beat James Whelan (Dublin Docklands), 5-0

81kg Mikayla Kelly (Sacred Heart L) beat Shauna Kearney (Bunclody), 3-2

81+kg Judy Bobbett (Liberty) beat Dearbhla Tinnelly (Clann Naofa), 5-0

86kg Brian Kennedy (St Brigid’s Edenderry) beat Ryan Collins Murphy (St Monicas), 4-1

92kg Jack Marley (Monkstown D) beat Nathan Ojo (Esker), 5-0

92+kg Martin McDonagh (Galway) beat Godstime Ide (Crumlin), 3-0