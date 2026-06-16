Ed Sheeran Set for Croke Park Cameo as Katie Taylor Celebration Takes Shape

Katie Taylor’s historic night at Croke Park may have just found the perfect soundtrack.

Despite having a sold-out show of his own scheduled at MetLife Stadium in New York on September 5, global superstar Ed Sheeran is expected to make a special appearance at GAA headquarters as part of the celebrations surrounding Taylor’s remarkable career.

Sheeran’s connection to Taylor is well documented. The English singer-songwriter was ringside at Dublin’s 3Arena in November 2023 when Taylor produced one of the finest performances of her professional career to defeat Chantelle Cameron and become a two-weight undisputed world champion.

Like thousands in attendance that night, Sheeran was captivated by the atmosphere and the occasion. Speaking afterwards, he revealed a wish that instantly captured the imagination of Irish sports fans.

“I’d love to sing Katie out at Croke Park one day,” he said.

At the time it felt like a dream scenario. Now it appears that dream could become a reality when the Irish superstar fights for the last time on September 5.

Irish-boxing.com via The Final Bell understands plans are being put in place for Sheeran to perform a special set as part of the festivities celebrating the Olympic medal winner’s extraordinary achievements before making the transatlantic dash back to the United States for his own headline concert later that evening.

If the British singer-songwriter can’t make it on September 5, there will still be a