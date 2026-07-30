Be the Best to Beat the Best – Steven Cairns Promises Big Performance

Steven Cairns says he’s kept his best performance for his greatest test to date.

The Irish Takeover believes Irish fight fans are about to witness the finest performance of his professional career.

The Cork lightweight has impressed since turning over and has been earmarked as a future star. He gets the chance to prove his credentials when he fights BUI Celtic and Irish title winner Senan Kelly on this weekend’s big Queensberry card – and is adamant it’s an opportunity he’ll make the most of.

“It’s another step in my career to where I want to get,” he said.

“Eventually I want to be world champion, but I’ve got to take care of business on Saturday night.

“Senan’s a good fighter. I’m going in there to knock him out. I don’t have to go looking for it because I believe it will just come naturally.”

Having already sampled the electric atmosphere inside the 3Arena earlier this year, Cairns expects the experience to work in his favour against the much more experienced Kelly.

“I know what to expect now.

“It’s going to be like my home now. The atmosphere the last time was unbelievable. It was the best experience of my life so far.

“I remember my first press conference, I was absolutely sh***ing myself,” he joked.

“But now I’m getting more comfortable with it,” he adds before reflecting on his camp under the guidance of Dave Coldwell.

“The work that’s been put in, the sacrifices, everything I do – coming from Ireland at 18 years old over to the UK just to chase this dream every single day.

“I love camp. It’s my lifestyle. It’s what I do every single day.

“I see some fighters saying, ‘I have to go back into camp.’ I love it. I live this sport and I think that’s how you have to be as a fighter.”