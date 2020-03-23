“At home we don’t have the proper team to train for such a big fight’ – Amanda Serrano finding it hard to prepare for Katie Taylor fight

Amanda Serrano [38(28)-1(0)-1] is finding it difficult to get ready for her mega clash with Katie Taylor [15(6)-0] reveals her coach.

The New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s decision to close down gyms, among other places were people gather, due to the COVID-19 virus has had an impact on the seven weight world champions Taylor preparation.

The Brooklyn based Puerto Rican is still due to fight Taylor in Manchester on May 2 – although it’s more likely the clash will be postponed with Matchroom having a June back up – and has had to look at unique methods of training.

“To date, the fight has not been canceled, but in New York the gymnasiums were closed due to the virus. They don’t want people to be spreading the virus. At home we don’t have the proper team to train for such a big fight,” said Jordan Maldonado, Serrano’s coach told Boxingscene.

“We find it difficult to train. We are waiting to see if this [coronavirus] is resolved quickly. You are allowed to run, to go to a park, but it is not the most ideal scenario [to prepare for a fight].

For the latest betting odds check out bola88.

“They have already told us that if they cancel it, we would have to wait for a new date. There is nothing we can do, but with the hope that [the fight] will happen.”