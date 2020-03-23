Logo

Navigation

“At home we don’t have the proper team to train for such a big fight’ – Amanda Serrano finding it hard to prepare for Katie Taylor fight

By | on March 23, 2020 |
Headline News
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is liffey-crane-hire-1.jpg

Amanda Serrano [38(28)-1(0)-1] is finding it difficult to get ready for her mega clash with Katie Taylor [15(6)-0] reveals her coach.

The New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s decision to close down gyms, among other places were people gather, due to the COVID-19 virus has had an impact on the seven weight world champions Taylor preparation.

The Brooklyn based Puerto Rican is still due to fight Taylor in Manchester on May 2 – although it’s more likely the clash will be postponed with Matchroom having a June back up – and has had to look at unique methods of training.

“To date, the fight has not been canceled, but in New York the gymnasiums were closed due to the virus. They don’t want people to be spreading the virus. At home we don’t have the proper team to train for such a big fight,” said Jordan Maldonado, Serrano’s coach told Boxingscene.

“We find it difficult to train. We are waiting to see if this [coronavirus] is resolved quickly. You are allowed to run, to go to a park, but it is not the most ideal scenario [to prepare for a fight].

For the latest betting odds check out bola88.

“They have already told us that if they cancel it, we would have to wait for a new date. There is nothing we can do, but with the hope that [the fight] will happen.”

dpg

Tags:

Recent Posts

Related Posts

Author Description

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

Comments are closed.

Archives

We here at Irish-boxing.com believe in boxing. For 19 years we have been supporting the sport and sharing news with regard to Irish boxing around the world for free. We are happy to be an essential cog in the sport on this island, but now we need your support. If you're able to and appreciate what we do please support Irish-boxing.com for as little as €1. Every reader contribution big or small is so valuable to us and allows us to continue to support boxing.


Guest Post

<a href="mailto:editoririshboxing@gmail.com?subject=Guest%20Post&body=Hi%20Irish%20Boxing%20Team%2C%0D%0A%0D%0AI'd%20like%20to%20enquire%20about%20your%20guest%20post%20rate.">Send mail</a>
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Junior Sports Media