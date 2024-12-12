A Tijuana Tornado Readies Kate Radomska to Blow British Title Challenger Away

Dealing with a Tijuana Tornado has Kate Radomska ready to blow Shannon Ryan away on Friday night.

A true fight anyone, anywhere any time merchant, Radomska takes on the recent British and Commonwealth super flyweight title challenger in another meaningful fight.

However, the Waterford resident goes into her latest fight of note with notice and on the back of a perfect camp.

Radomska has been working alongside Tiana Schroeder a Mexican battler who has relocated to Munster and claims the rounds have her ready to cause an upset in the York Hall and live on DAZN.

“I’ve trained alongside Tiana for this fight and we’ve had really really good rounds, ” she tells Irish-boxing.com.

“All of a sudden Kate has Tiana, who as we’ve seen [from her War in Waterford fight] has quality. They’ve been able to sharpen each other up for the last few weeks, so there is no better preparation,” adds her manager Robbie Flynn.

With an appearance on MHD’s BBC broadcast fight night lined up a December step-up may appear strange to some.

However, it’s in keeping with the Waterford Pole’s fight manta.

“I was asked to fight Shanon and I said yes straight away. I was clear from the beginning I want big fights, I want meaningful fights and this is one,” she adds.

“All Kate tells me is 52kgs or under and 10 days notice and I’ll fight. It’s a manager’s dream,” Flynn confirms.