Thomas Carty  Will ‘Roll the Dice’ After Rocking Gibraltar with Vicious Knock Out

Thomas Carty says he will set up a massive 2025 with ‘a vicious’ knockout this weekend.

The exciting Dublin heavyweight brings the Carty Party to Gibraltar on Sunday and is ready to rock on the Rock Gibraltar card.

The Celtic Warrior Gym fighter says Mika Mielonen represents a potential banana skin but says he will step over the Fin, who has six knockouts from his seven wins, in dramatic fashion to record a ninth career knockout.

“This opponent looks big strong, he’s a good few knockouts on his record. I’ll be careful for the first couple of rounds but eventually, he’ll walk onto a left hand. Just like my last nine fights, I’ll be victorious and like my last eight fights, he’ll be knocked out.

“I’m expecting another vicious knockout to set up a massive 2025.”

The Dubliner is a heavyweight with a profile beyond most just entering double figures, has won a title in the BUI Celtic, and is young for a heavyweight. However, he wants up the anti in 2025 and says he’ll ‘roll the dice’ in a big fight.

“All going we’ll be double digits going into 2025,” he adds.

“I’ve put serious graft over the last couple of years to get me in this position. Everyone knows who I am now. I’m breaking into the top 50 in the world and I’m looking forward to rolling the dice and taking a big fight next year. We could have fought in Suadi by this time next year, there is a lot of rumour about me fighting in Madison Square Garden on St Patrick’s week, so next year is going to be the biggest yet.”

The 29-year-old spent part of his 10-week camp in Portugal where he sparred with his manager Dillian Whyte, who tops the weekend’s card.

The time spent with the world-level heavyweight as well as sparing Cork-based Cuban Mike Perez played a part in a perfect camp points out the BUI Celtic champion.

“I spent some time in Portugal, a couple of weeks sparring with Dillian, getting rounds in with Dillian and did my last week in Ireland and got my past spar in with Mike Perez. Camp has been really good,” said Carty.