Nice Guys Finish on the Canvas – ‘Real Bad Man’ Stevie McKenna Sends Lee Cutler KO Warning

Lee Cutler isn’t cut out for the fight game argues Stevie McKenna ahead of their Sky Sports clash.

‘The Hitman’ takes and the Bournemouth native collide on the undercard of Natasha Jonas‘ bout in Liverpool, where she will look to unify her IBF title with Ivana Habazin‘s WBC welterweight crown.

McKenna says the English Champion is a ‘nice fella’ but points out nice guys finish last – and in this case on the canvas – in the world of boxing.

The Southborough native also says he’ll bring his usual marauding mean malice to proceedings and is predicting an early night.

Indeed, the older of the two Monaghan boxing brothers predicts he’ll have the job done in three.

“I’m delighted to finally get the fight over the line. It’s been 12 months in the making, but I cannot wait for December 14. I’m raring to go and I’m looking for another knockout,” said McKenna, who has 14 knockouts from 15 wins.

“Cutler is an afraid fighter; he doesn’t like to mix it. He’s a very nice fella; he’s not cut out for this boxing game.

“Me, I’m a real bad guy. When I step into that ring, I love to do damage and nothing will change here with this guy. I’m going in and looking for the knockout in less than three rounds, and I guarantee this fight won’t go past three. I’ll be disappointed if I don’t actually get him out in two.”