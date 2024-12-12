World Title Fight on the Line – Lewis Crocker – Paddy Donovan Gets More Interesting

Paddy Donovan and Lewis Crocker could be the biggest all-Irish fight of all time.

Rumour and reports suggest the welterweight rivals will fight for the right to challenge for a world title when they share the ring.

The Irish duo have been heavily linked since January of last year and it’s understood they’ve agreed to fight.

Indeed, it’s been reported that they will settle their differences in Belfast come March of next year.

It’s now been suggested that the meeting won’t just be one of the more anticipated domestics in recent history but will be the all-Irish fight with most on the line.

The clash, which has yet to be officially confirmed, will be an eliminator for the IBF world title.

Both fighters are ranked with the American-based organisation, Donovan at 6 and Crocker at 5, interestingly Matchroom stablemate Conor Benn is at 4. .

The champion is Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis and he could be ordered to defend against the victor.

“I think he (Donovan) will be ballsy-enough now but when it comes to head-to-head it’ll be a different story,” he told the Irish News when discussing the match-up recently,

“What’s he had? 14 fights. I remember when I had 14 fights – the difference in me now and the experience I’ve learned since then…

“There was way more pressure on me against Tyrone McKenna than there’ll be against Donovan. McKenna was Belfast v Belfast! This is the first big fight that he’s been in so I’m looking forward to seeing how he reacts to it.

“I think he’s a bit of a pretty boy.

“Lewis Ritson was giving him problems in his last fight and he was moving up from lightweight. If he’s doing that then I’d fancy myself big time.