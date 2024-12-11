Pierce O’Leary on European Title Collision Course With Rising British Star

Pierce O’Leary is on a European title collision course with one of British boxing’s rising stars.

The Dubliner was confirmed as mandatory for the famous blue belt earlier this year, as the EBU had sanctioned a light welterweight European title fight between the Dubliner and Jon Fernandez.

The pair had been given until noon on November 13 to agree on terms or it was said purse bids would decide who would promote the clash, as well as where and when it would take place.

However, it was confirmed by the EBU today, that Dalton Smith and Walid Quizza will challenge for the light welterweight version of the strap on a Matchroom show in Nottingham on January 25.

The EBU also confirmed the winner will have to defend against ‘Big Bang’ versus Fernandez.

Considering O’Leary and Fernandez were initially in title pole it would appear all parties have come to an agreement with regard to a new setup. In turn, that would suggest Matchroom, Smith’s promoters, and Queensberry, who look after Dublin’s O’Leary want to set up a massive European title fight for the 5 v 5 series.

Alternatively, it could open a route to the Sherriff Street native fighting at Croke Park, as a clash with Smith, who holds a win over Ray Moylette would be an ideal support bout to a possible Katie Taylor versus Amanda Serrano bout at GAA Headquarters.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com previously, manager Jamie Conlan said the 24-year-old wanted a shot at Smith: “If 5 v 5 raises its head tomorrow and Dalton Smith puts his hand up Pierce O’Leary is first in line. He would jump two-footed into that fight. Adam Azim, yes please, all the smoke. Pierce O’Leary wants all that smoke,”