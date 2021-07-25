Edward Donovan and Jason Harty sign with Scottish based outfit

Limerick brothers-in-laws Edward Donvoan [1-0] and Jason Harty [1-0] have signed with a Scottish-based managerial and promotional outfit.

The talented young prospects turned over with veteran TV-aligned promoter Frank Warren in the Spring of 2020 – and both debuted on a Queensbury card in March of this year, Donvan beating Matthew King and Harty out pointing Kearon Harris.

The pair have since migrated and teamed up with Northern Sporting Club, an Aberdeen-based promotional, management, and coaching set up.

It’s a left-field move as not many defect from such a big promoter and not many Irish fighters look to fight out of Scotland.

Irish-boxing.com understands both are keen to get busy and that desire to fight regularly could be the catalyst behind the move.

Whether or not the former underage standouts will train in Scotland or if NSC plan to run shows in Ireland remains to be seen.

Considering the young pairs’ resumes and talent the signing represents a coup for NSC. The outfit run by the McCallister brothers Matty and David, have former Commonwealth champion Kristen Fraser on their books and guide the career of former Carl Frampton foe Darren Traynor among others.

They can now boast to having a European Junior gold medal winner, in Donovan, who is also the younger brother of Top Rank prospect Paddy Donovan, and a European Junior and Schoolboy medal winner in Harty, who proved his senior credentials by winning the National Elites in 2019, in their stable.

More to follow.