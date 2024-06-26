MEDAL ALERT – Classy Cassie Henderson wins another European medal

Classy Cassie Henderson strolled confidently onto the European Junior Championship podium in Sarajevo today.

The Lurgan teenager added to her continental collection by securing bronze at the very least with an impressive victory over Laura Wanda Szydlowska of Poland.

The European Schools gold medal winner was too strong and accurate for the flamboyant Pole and won every round to move into the semi-final of the competition.

A polished performance from the daughter of Armagh GAA player Ryan Henderson means she will have another major international medal to polish. What colour that will be remains to be determined as she will shoot for silver later in the week.

The win was Ireland’s third medal win of the day with Henderson joining Kaysie Byrne and Kayleigh Joyce by winning bronze at least.

Henderson took the first round across the board thanks to an assured and confident display. She stalked and picked simple shots well in the first half of the round before bringing check left hooks and more variety into her approach as the stanza progressed.

An accurate straight right hand did some damage in the second as the Phoenix fighter asserted her dominance and widened her lead.

It’s was comfortable in the last round as the decorated boxer strolled onto the podium. She will now box for silver on Friday.