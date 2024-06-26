Conor Quinn looking to shock Frank Warren – AGAIN

This is exactly as it should be declares an excited Conor Quinn.

Not a ball of cotton wool in sight as two undefeated fighters put it on the line for a title at the SSE Arena on Friday night.

Having been rewarded for a breakout year with Commonwealth silver and BBBofC flyweight title wins, the Belfast talent earned himself a Queensberry contract.

His first bout under the Frank Warren banner isn’t an easy one, as he is straight in against an undefeated hungry English champion in Conner ‘King’ Kelsall – and he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“That’s the way boxing should be, especially in the flyweight division when there are not many of us around,” Quinn tells Irish-boxing.com.

“People are not sure if you should go in and put your record on the line but what are you going to achieve by building a record? I think every one of us should be wanting to fight each other and calling each other out respectfully. Let’s get in and fight the winner moves on and the loser can go rebuild.”

It’s an attitude that has served the Belfast man well since he came home from Australia and an approach that made Warren fall in love with him and take a bold Belfast step.

“Whenever myself and Mark talked to Frank we said we didn’t want any gimme’s or knockovers, we want to fight for a major title against anybody. You could see they were surprised but you could see they loved it.”

The Commonwealth title fight is one the fans should love too, stresses the Dee Walsh-trained 26-year-old.

“We are both undefeated neither of us knows how to lose,” he begins selling the flyweight encounter.

“There is a major opportunity there for the winner, so it’s definitely a great fight.”

That opportunity would appear to be a shot at Jay Harris and the Welsh fighter’s British and European titles, not that Quinn wants to get too much into that – and for good reason.

“When you’re Commonwealth champion there is always opportunity. Obviously, I was made mandatory for the EBU and the European title is a title I’ve always wanted to win , but my full focus is on June 28th. I’ll get that win and then we’ll see what’s next.”

