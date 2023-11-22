Determined Jamie Morrissey promises to ‘make it count’

The stage is different but Jamie Morrissey is reading from the same script.

The relatively new-to-the-game pro will get a first real taste of the big time when he trades leather on Matchroom’s DAZN-broadcast 3Arena-hosted fight night.

Adding to the drama and excitement levels the Limerick man finds himself in all-Ireland action against Olympian Emmet Brennan when he goes to work on the massive card by the Dublin Docks.

Morrissey admits it’s dreamland stuff and says fighting on a Katie Taylor card has left him with child-like delight. However, he points out there is some serious business to be taken care of come November 25th and warns he has every intention of getting the job done.

The Shaun Kelly-trained two-weight BUI Celtic champion is going to enjoy his time in the spotlight but won’t be blinded by it, pointing out he takes the ‘not here to make up the numbers’ mantra that has served him well to date into the fight.

Reaching a level where he earned a shot on a big card isn’t enough for Morrissey, the two-weight BUI Celtic champion is about making the most of his opportunities.

“Like I said when I turned over, I’m not here to make up the numbers and that remains the same here,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“This is a bigger platform but I’m not here to make up the numbers on that either. It’s about making the most of an opportunity like this and it’s exactly what I’m going to do. It’s not enough to get this opportunity I’ve to make it count now.

“I believe I’m here for a reason. I’m exactly where I need to be, but it’s about winning now. It’s not enough to get these opportunities it’s about winning – and there are many ways I can win.”

The discussion is less stealy when the 27-year-old opens up about his place on the Cameron – Taylor 2 card.

The fanboy comes out, plus there is an understanding of the mini-miracle element involved in a fighter with no amateur background and just six fights under his belt taking such a significant place on a ‘historic’ card.

“It’s nothing short of a dream come true. My mother said to me ‘I’m not surprised [you got on the card] because you work hard’, but I was in disbelief. I’m like a kid at Christmas, it’s a dream fight. It’s just a historic event. I’ve always been a huge Katie Taylor fan. I’ve grown up watching her.”

While it is a mouthwatering fight with plenty to offer any card, Morrissey notes the fact Brennan continually called for it, as well as his links to Matchroom – via manager Darren Barker, prompted Eddie Hearn to make the fight.

“I didn’t think he had the connections to pull it off, the last card was such a success and they have a few fighters signed with Matchroom, but Emmet wasn’t talking shit, he got it over the line and fair play to him.

“I think what Emmet was talking about had substance. He’s been speaking a lot since he turned pro and I was taking it all with a pinch of salt. He’s talking a lot and fair play to him he played a big part in getting it over the line.”

Photo credit Mark Mead