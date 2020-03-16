Tommy Hyde fights David Haye’s brother in London Championships- Cork fighter still holds Olympic hope

Former world heavyweight champion David Haye’s brother James Haye stands between Tommy Hyde and a place in the London Championships finals.

The Cork fighter has his sights set on next months English Elite Championships, which play out in Manchester next month – and is hoping to qualify via the London route.

Although it has to be noted COVID-19 may have a detrimental effect on both championships for now Hyde is slated to face his fellow light heavyweight on Friday – and if the bout is delayed Haye remains his next opponent.

“I’ve the semi final this Friday against James Haye,” Hyde told Irish-boxing.com.

“I’ve been training hard so I’m really looking forward to the first fight and getting it started.”

The fighter, who exited the Irish National Elite Championships after a memorable battle with new pro Paul McCullagh in November, is hoping to compete in the English equivalent – something Amy Broadhurst did to great success – and victory in the London’s will allow that to happen.

Hyde will fight for Bodyshots Boxing Club, a club whose crest he wore in the English Youth Championships.

“The process was easy enough I boxed in the English Youth championships with Bodyshots Boxing Club a couple of years ago so I still have my English record book since then,” he explained.

Competitive fights appeal to the Cork youngster as does success in the high profile championships, but there is an Olympic element behind the decision.

Hyde is keeping relevant, active and sharp in case an opportunity to represent Ireland in the final qualifying tournament set for Paris in June arises.

“There’ll definitely be good lads in the weight and I’m hoping to get plenty of fights. I’m going into this championship to win it and gain more valuable experience,” he adds before discussing the Olympics.

“I definitely have Olympic dreams you never know what can happen in boxing so I’ll always be ready.”