Camp life – Cathy McAleer heads to Birmingham for sparring

It’s a case of camp life for Cathy McAleer [4(1)-0] over the next few weeks.

The Belfast fighter has relocated to Birmingham in preparation for her next bout.

The John Breen trained fighter will have her second fight under her new manager Kellie Maloney on the 10th April at Aston Villa football club’s Holte Suite – the same venue she made her successful debut under her new management team with a second career over Teodora Hristova.

In a bid to prepare for an expected step up her manager Maloney has added to her training programme.

Due to Cathy’s lack of amateur experience and sparring partners at her weight in Belfast Maloney has arranged a two week spend two at John Peggs gym in Birmingham.

The idea is to help the 41-year-old gain experience via a variety of sparring partners.

The two weeks training and sparring will be supervised by John Pegg, who worked alongside John Breen in McAleer’s corner during her last fight.

Experienced coach Breen is said to be backing the sparring idea and McAleer may find herself in similar camps as she attempts to close in on a world title shot.

McAleer is sponsored by : Its4Women; GMB, Carbon Claw, Signature Works and O’Neill’s Vilamoura.