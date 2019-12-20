Pro Debut of the Year – The Irish-Boxing.com Awards 2019

It’s time for the first category in the Irish-Boxing.com Awards for 2019.

The first of 15 categories, where else is better to start than a fighter’s first fight.

Over 20 Irish boxers debuted this year and below we pick out the SIX maiden outings that caught our eye the most, from massive knockouts to dominant displays.

Votes are limited to ONE per IP address

Pro Debut of the Year

Kevin Cronin

The Kerry light heavyweight took Mateusz Lisiak apart across four rounds at the National Stadium in March before stopping him in the final round following a lovely uppercut.

Dominic Donegan

The Cavan light middleweight made some big players take notice in May with a destructive win over the Liam Griffiths, dropping, hurting, and dominating the ultradurable journeyman.

Paddy Donovan

The Limerick welterweight scored a one-punch walk-off KO versus Arturo Lopez in October.

Senan Kelly

The Dublin light welterweight announced himself in October with a stoppage of Ilias Liokaftos following a huge left hook in the third.

Pierce O’Leary

Another Dublin light welter, ‘Big Bang’ had a test versus Oscar Amador but impressed massively in October, dominating over a punishing four rounds.

Staz Tomasevski

Coming from a Muay Thai background, the Lithuanian-Pole jumped straight into a domestic and overcame Oisin O’Donovan in a cruiserweight war in July.

