The Irish-Boxing.com Awards 2019



We now approach the end of the year – and decade – meaning it’s time for the annual Irish-Boxing.com Awards.

Decided on by you, our readers, from shortlists of five – or six, following some heated debates within Irish-Boxing.com – there is over a week to get your votes in.

Shortlists will start to be released from tomorrow morning [Friday December 20th] and, like last year, there will be 15 categories in all.

One change this year is that our Young Boxer award – for underage amateurs and formerly named after Olympic bronze medallist Freddie Gilroy – has been renamed in honour of Kevin Sheehy. The Limerick heavyweight, an Irish underage champion and international, was tragically killed during the summer with a bright career ahead of him.

Voting will then remain open until midnight on Monday December 30th with the winners being announced on New Year’s Eve.

The 15 categories this year are:

Friday December 20th

The Alejandro Gonzalez Jr Opponent of the Year

Professional Debut of the Year

The Sean Mannion Gallant Defeat of the Year

The Wayne McCullough Performance of the Year

Saturday December 21st

The Micky Ward Round of the Year

The Kevin Sheehy Young Boxer of the Year

The Patrick Hyland Sr Trainer of the Year

Comeback of the Year

Sunday December 22nd

The Eamonn Magee Jr Prospect of the Year

Moment of the Year

Breakthrough of the Year

Irish Amateur Club of the Year

Monday December 23rd

The Rinty Monaghan Fighter of the Year

The John Duddy Fight of the Year

The Andy Lee Knockout of the Year