Civil War – Lewis Crocker says Connah Walker should have stayed silent

Lewis Crocker has declared not-so-civil war, promising to make Connah Walker pay for opening his mouth.

The Belfast welterweight says his July 22 opponent has talked himself into a world trouble ahead of their Birmingham meeting and is now a dead cert to get knocked out on the DAZN broadcast Matchroom card.

Walker was happy to take a no-bad-blood approach when the fight was first announced. Content a pairing, that has Eddie Hearn predicting fireworks, sells itself, the Wolverhampton boxer said there was no need for verbal sparring or harsh words when speaking at the press conference in Birmingham recently.

However, upon further reflection and after being upset, that the Conlan Boxing fighter had suggested, he could win any way he chose, Walker said it’s no more Mr. Nice Guy.

Changing his tune is a grave error warns Crocker. The power puncher suggests Walker has hit a bum note, although that bum note is music to the Sandyrow native’s ears.

The Billy Nelson-trained talent says he is no more motivated than ever to let his hands go and is promising to do damage in his second fight of 2024.

“This fight doesn’t go the distance,” Crocker said.

“100 percent I’m getting the victory, I’m supremely confident and I’m ready for it,” he adds before discussing a newfound motivation.

“At the press conference, he was saying ‘I’m going to be civil’ and then I said I could easily out box him but I’m going to stand toe to toe. He must have been thinking about it all weekend, God love him, and he posted something saying he won’t be civil anymore.

“As If I give a bollox either way. I’m ready to take his head off. We are in the fight game. When he wrote that I thought ‘he’s ready to take another L on his record’. He’s gotten two wins and he’s got ahead of himself. I can’t wait now, I’m glad he wrote that.

“He should have stayed quiet. He’s just made me work harder and my motivation is at another level now.”

Crocker believes Walker made the move in a bid to get a mental upper hand and to test the 27-year-old’s nerve.

“I think he’s trying to intimidate me. He must think I’m some sort of novice when I’m going into my 20th fight here. I’m going to smash him, it doesn’t matter what he says it’s going to be the same outcome.”