Love Hate the Belfast version – Gerard Hughes discusses unique relationships with rival Ruadhan Farrell

It’s Love Hate the Belfast version!

Gerard Hughes dislikes Ruadhan Farrell as much as he respects his super-bantamweight rival at present.

The Padraig McCrory managed fighter rematches Farrell on the massive ‘Reapt or Revenge’ on August 3.

The clash between two fighters transitioning from unknown operators to relevant names is an eagerly anticipated domestic affair. In fact, it has generated much more hype than the majority of clashes between fighters at a similar level.

Jamie Conlan taking a shine to Farrell and ‘The Hammer’ pushing Hughes has helped in that regard, as of course has the pairs shared history – they drew at the same SSE Arena venue the rematch last December.

However, it’s their unique relationship has fueled the interest most.

The pair switch from being friendly to firey in each other’s presence and will praise each and rip each other to shreds in the same breath.

“Of course there’s tension,” Hughes begins when trying to explain to Irish-boxing.com.

“However there is respect there on both sides. When you have a fight like we did there will be respect. But I’m looking to take his belt and put it right and he’s looking to beat me so there will be a dislike.”

Belfast, UK – December 2: Gerard Hughes v Ruadhan Farrell, Super Bantamweight Contest 2 December 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing fight declared a draw

The Pete Taylor-trained side of the fight admits he can tap into that tension and the excitement around the clash in particular, although not to the degree it will be a distraction this time around.

“I like the buzz,” he adds.

“It makes camp easier. it’s great to experience this so early in my career. The last fight I let the occasion get to me. I’ve experienced it this time and will know what to expect,” he adds before predicting the BUI Celtic super bantamweight title fight will be the one everyone is talking about after a bill that includes the likes of Tyrone McKenna and an Owen O’Neill versus Dylan Moran match up.

“We are both defo there to steal the show.”

The narrative going into the rematch is that Farrell was very unfortunate to get the nod in the first encounter. Although he feels he underperformed on the undercard of Conlan versus Lopez, Hughes believes there is an element of Chinese whispers to such talk and has urged people to watch the fight back before forming an opinion.

Not that he cares, as he believes he goes into the rematch in a better place and is confident he will prove himself the better of the two.

“It was a fight I now know I wasn’t 100% prepared for. I was going through a few things outside of the ring. I’m glad to be in the position I’m in now,” he says.

Hughes has since changed trainers, moving from Belfast to Dublin and from Dee Walsh to Taylor. He says once he teamed up with the experienced coach they started to put a game plan for Farrell in place.

“Me and Pete have been working away in the background for the last 6 months. It’s great to now be in camp with Tyrone also. We’re both preparing for the same card to it will be a massive night for the gym. Pete’s experience is unmatched to anything I’ve experienced before. Everything’s clear on what I need to do. A gameplan has been put together and that’s something I was missing in my last fight with Rudy.”