Dylan Moran assures he’ll make sure Declan Geraghty ‘get what’s coming’

Dylan Moran has told Declan Geraghty not to worry, assuring the Dublin he ‘will get what’s coming to him’.

The Waterford fighter has promised to fight the Dubliner after he’s done with all things Owen O’Neill, although he hints Geraghty should be careful what he wishes for.

Geraghty and Moran were due to fight in April of last year and got involved in an online spat after ‘Pretty Boy’ revealed he had to pull out of due to cuts suffered over his eyes in what was meant to be a routine keep-busy bout.

Upon hearing the news, Moran questioned the southpaw’s courage and wondered if he ever really wanted to fight.

The Dublin side of what was one of the more eagerly anticipated Irish title fights in recent years, says the comments were so silly, and even out of order, that they have damaged his would-be rivals standing in the game.

Tension has existed since and the fight looked to be dead in the water when former Crumlin amateur, Geraghty retired late last year.

However, in the lead-up up Geraghty’s return Jay Byrne had revealed he had discussed a possible Irish title with Moran’s Team.

When Moran agreed to share the ring with O’Neill, another fighter Geraghry saw a fight fall through with, the fight looked to be on the long finger again.

Although it’s a fight that will still happen according to ‘The Real Deal’.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com he promised: I’ve given my word me and Gerathy will be fighting, so win lose or draw [on August 3] Deco will get what’s coming to him.”

Interestingly enough Geraghty is mandatory for the Irish welterweight title and the BUI denied a request for Moran and O’Neill to fight for it unless ‘Pretty Boy’ gave his blessing, something manager Jay Byrne wouldn’t allow him to do.