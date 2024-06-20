Path to European title run smooths for Conor Quinn

The path to a massive British and European title fight should be a smooth one if Conor Quinn wins the Commonwealth title in Belfast next week.

While ‘The Magnificent’ is determined to give Conor Ke his sole focus ahead of their clash at the SSE Arena on June 28, he is mandatory for British and European title-holder Jay Harris.

As if that wasn’t enough to ensure him a shot at the Welsh fighter and his straps, Harris is also struggling to find opponents.

Speaking online, the fighter, who beat Paddy Barnes in Belfast back in Conner Kelsall, revealed European-level flyweights are not keen to fight him.

“Boxing is a mad sport I’m 34 this year British and European champion and finding it difficult to get a fight or they are asking for way too much cash. You’d think people be chomping at the bit [to fight me],’ Harris said online.

Although he won’t read too much into it until next week, the comment reads well if you are Quinn. First off it suggests Harris is looking to defend his titles rather than make a return to world level.

Thus he won’t vacate, the straps won’t get fragmented and Quinn is now literally two wins away from being a British, Commonwealth and European flyweight title holder.