From Squared Circle to Winners Circle – Baby Bang Rides First Winner

From the ring to the racecourse, Baby Bang Terry Casey rode his first winner at Roscommon on Monday.

The teenage son of former European Champion Willie ‘Big Bang’ Casey rode Duke of Leggagh to success for trainer Michael Mulvany, as the horse triumphed by half a length.

The 18-year-old, who is going about making a name for himself in the world of racing, is already known to the boxing family.

As well as playing a starring role in one of the greatest press conference photos of all time [see below], the youngest son of Limerick’s world title challenger, Willie Casey, won Limerick, Munster and Irish titles for Southside Boxing Academy. His last success in the ring was as recent as 2022, when he celebrated National Junior 1 honours at 48KG.

Speaking to Racing TV about his win Monday, Casey, said that it “hadn’t really sunk in yet”, and “it’s great to get over the line.”

Trainer Mulvany said: “It’s lovely for the young fella. He’s after hitting the goalposts a number of times.

“He’s a year and a-half with us and is a good, hard-working lad.

“It’s a real Limerick success and hopefully it’s onwards and upwards… he’s improving all the time and is well worth his claim.”