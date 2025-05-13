Monster Bash – Kevin Cronin Hints at BIG Fight

Kevin Cronin has hinted that another monster bash is in the works.

The Kerry super middleweight revealed he returns to camp next month, and he could be training for another fight of note.

‘The Kingdom Warrior’ didn’t go into specifics but did suggest that it so big that if was to win it, he’d be in a better place than if had won his Emmet Brennan rematch in Madison Square Garden in March.

“Knuckles itching and ready to lock in,” he said online.

“Less than four weeks ’til I’m back in Camp! Another monster fight might be on the table before years end. It’s an opportunity to surpass where March would have taken me…Who’s ready to see the all-action style back in BIG fights!”

The Michael Conlan-managed Munster man has been in some classic all-Irish affairs, twice sharing the ring with Jamie Morrissey and Brennan.

Defeats in those fights haven’t dented his hunger for challenges and match-ups of note. Equally, his performances at domestic level have been as such he remains big fight worthy.