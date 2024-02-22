HOW TO WATCH – Keane McMahon fight in New York

Keane McMahon returns stateside and is back in big fight action as he takes on experienced American Daniel Gonzalez at the Paramount Theatre, Huntington on Friday night.

It’s another big test for the Dubliner on a Star Boxing card but also a genuine opportunity to put a name on his record and inject some serious life into his career. The Dubliner takes on a fighter with title-winning experience who has shared the ring with the likes of Danny O’Connor and Chris Algieri.

Wendy Toussaint and Mponda Kalunga top the card in a 10-round bout for the WBA Continental USA Super welterweight title fight but McMahon’s eight-round fight features prominently on Star Boxing’s Rockin’ Fights 46 fight card.

In a 6-round super featherweight bout, JOHN GJINI (10-0 9KOs) of Greenwich, Connecticut, will square off with Ecuadorian, STEVEN GUACHAMBOSA (4-3). Gjini who has made a name for himself fighting in Albania, enters the fight with nine consecutive knockout victories. Fighting for the first time as a professional in New York, Gjini will look to impress, however, Guachambosa aims to stop him in his tracks.

New York Firefighter (FNDY) LOUIS “IL MARTELLO” MAIETTA (3-4-1) makes his ninth appearance at The Paramount, against TEVIN TERRANCE (1-1) as both fighters look to notch a key victory in their careers to gain momentum.

“RUTHLESS” RONNY REYES (3-0 1KO) makes his long-anticipated return to the New York boxing scene. Fans may remember Reyes’ last appearance at The Paramount in October of 2022, when he thrilled in a victory over Travis Crawford. who has since won six fights in a row. Reyes will return against MARKUS BOWES (2-3) of Roxboro, North Carolina, in a 4 round super featherweight bout.

Irish fight fans around the world can tune into fight night via www.StarBoxing.TV. The broadcast begins at 12AM Irish time with all eight fights set to be broadcast.