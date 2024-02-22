Battle of Belfast – Ruadhan Farell and Connor Kerr to tussle for a title

Ruadhan Farell and Connor Kerr will tussle for a title in what looks to be an extremely intriguing March for Irish Boxing.

The Belfast duo will contest only the second-ever BUI Celtic super bantamweight title fight at the Ulster Hall on March 30.

No official announcement with regards to the mouthwatering clash has been made but Irish-boxing.com understands the domestic title fight has been added to the Kurt Walker-topped Conlan Boxing card.

Indeed, Ian Gaughran who manages both has revealed the fighters have agreed to share the ring – but won’t yet confirm where that ring will be placed or when they will step through the ropes.

The fight will be Farrell’s second title fight and his third all-Irish affair. After over five false starts and waiting years to make his debut he has had a somewhat surprisingly positive impact on the Irish scene. Having lost to Colm Murphy in a BUI Celtic title fight at featherweight and drawn with Gerrard Hughes in 3Arena-hosted fights, he is afforded the chance to win a strap at his natural weight in the iconic Ulster hall.

His managerial stablemate Kerr, has had a fast start. The former has fought three times since turning over in July and a six-round win over Jake Pollard last weekend made him BUI Celtic title-eligible. He now has the chance to win a pro title before he has completed his first year as a professional.

The card also includes a non title fight between old amateur rivals Owen O’Neill and Dominic Donegan.

The last and only time the super bantamweight version of the BUI Celtic title fight was fought for was when Tallaght’s Dylan McDonagh and Scotland’s Billy Stuart fought in Scotland.