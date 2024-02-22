‘I’m not hard to find’- Keane McMahon’s message for Irish rivals

Keane McMahon admits the domestic scene looks ‘tasty’ but for now he is focused on taking a big bite out of the Big Apple.

‘The Ice Man’ slides back into action in New York this weekend as he takes on Danny Gonzalez at the Paramount Theatre, Huntington on Friday night.

The clash is McMahon’s first in over 18 months, his second successive New York outing, and his fourth on the trot away from home.

As a result of the periods of inactivity and fighting abroad it’s become a case of out of sight out of mind on the domestic front when it comes to the former BUI Celtic title challenger.

In the meantime, a host of potential welterweight stars have emerged with potential foes Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan to the fore.

Looking from the outside looking in McMahon, who used to name-drop Crocker and Dylan Moran among others previously, wants to make it clear he is just a phone call away – but points out he first has a job to do in America this weekend.

“The domestic scene looks tasty at the moment but my focus is solely on this fight, anybody on the domestic scene knows I’m not hard to find,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“But right now I’m happy to trailblaze in America. It was my dream as a kid to fight there and I’m lucky enough I get to do it again.”

Sharing a confident outlook on this weekend’s fight he adds:”I think you will see a different me this time. I won’t go into the gameplan but I feel we have the right tactics to beat him. You will see it on the night.”