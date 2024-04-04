Middles with Mettle – Meehan and Murray Agree to Meet in Fight Number 2

Shane Meehan and Sean Murray are middleweights with real mettle.

The Dubliner and the Navan native have agreed to fight each other on May 10, meaning they step into all Irish action in just their second fights.

Both JB Promotion fighters debuted at the Red Cow’s Warehouse on February 9, Meehan stopping Traycho Georgiev within a round and Murray having a very entertaining fight with Ireland’s favourite away corner man Allan ‘The Great’ White.

Both discussed wanting to get into domestic action early but no one expected either to go into all Irish this early.

It’s a brave move but one history shows can bring around massive reward.

Jamie Morrissey and Robbie Burke met at a similar stage in their career and won Irish Fight of the Year, the victor, Morrissey also went on to fight for the BUI Celtic title two fights later.

It’s the second all-Irish fight made for the May 10 card. Tony McGylnn and Dave Ryan top the bill in a mouthwatering BUI Celtic clash.

Paul Loonam will also debut on the card.