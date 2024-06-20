‘Someone Your Own Size’ – Connah Walker labels Lewis Crocker a flat track bully

Connah Walker says he is looking forward to seeing the shock on Lewis Crocker’s face when he realizes he’s picked on someone his own size on Saturday night.

Walker and the Belfast star meet in what is being built as a guaranteed war on the big Matchroom show in Birmingham this weekend.

‘The Croc’ goes into the fight on the back of two big breakout wins having outpointed Tyrone McKenna and stopped Jose Felix Jr in his two most recent outings.

The resurgent Wolverhampton native isn’t overly impressed by those victories, claiming they don’t hold much weight because they came against fighters who are not natural at welterweight.

The British fighters suggest Crocker, who he believes struggles to make 147lbs, has yet to be tested and is in for a rude awakening on the Cash-Deny card.

“He hasn’t been tested. We don’t know if he’s got a chin or if he can hold a shot,” Walker said. “He’s had a bit of time off, come back and had a couple of tick over fights with journeymen and then he’s jumped in with McKenna and Felix.

“Those two guys have done a bit but not in the welterweight division. They’re small guys. I’ve consistently fought good lads at welterweight. I’ve fought anyone and everyone. I feel like I’m more prepared for the fight, definitely.”

Birmingham, UK: Lewis Crocker and Conah Walker Final Press Conference ahead of their Welterweight Contest on Saturday night. 20 June 2024 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Felix Cash speaks with Conah Walker.

Walker believes Crocker and his team haven’t afforded him the respect he deserves, not that it annoys him. Quite the opposite in fact, he believes it will give him an advantage in a fight Eddie Hearn has promised will deliver fireworks.

“In all fairness – and this might sound mad – I think I’m gonna work him out early. I’m overlooked once again which is a bonus for me. I like being overlooked. I like them to think that the couple of losses and the draw on my record somehow point to me not coming in 100 per cent and not really wanting to win,” he told BoxingScene before bringing up the weight topic again.

“I think they are overlooking me and I think they’re in for a massive shock on the back of him fighting a flyweight who’s come up to lightweight in Jose Felix and a lightweight in Tyrone McKenna. He’s gonna feel what a real welterweight punches like. I’m excited to see the shock on his face.”