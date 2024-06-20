‘Horrendous Mitchmatch’ – Eddie Hearn hits out at ‘liar’ Bob Arum for making Naoya Inoue – TJ Doheny

Eddie Hearn has called on fight fans to raise their voice in protest against TJ Doheny getting a shot at Naoya Inoue.

The Laois native has secured a fight clash with the pound-for-pound star – and Irish-boxing.com understands ‘The Power’ will challenge for at least three of the undisputed champions four super bantamweight world titles in Japan on September 9.

It’s a fight the Australian-based Portlaoise BC graduate has earned courtesy of forging a reputation as a Japanese killer and Rock Star of the Orient.

However, according to Matchroom Promoter Hearn, it’s a ‘horrendous mismatch’. The Essex fighter has gone as far as to say Top Rank are pulling the wool over fight fans’ eyes by making the bout and selling it as competitive.

He has all but begged all involved to change things up and make the ‘only competitive fight’ in the division for Inoue. Conveniently, according to the Matchroom CEO that would mean ‘The Monster’ sharing the ring with one of the fighters on his books, Murodjon Akhmadaliev.

“What drives me mental about Bob Arum is he’s a liar. ‘I’ve never heard of Akhmadaliev,’ come on. The only competitive fight in the division for Inoue is Akhmadaliev,” Hearn said in Birmingham this week.

“I’m appealing to Bob Arum, Mr Honda, Inoue – don’t give us a mismatch. I’m sorry, Inoue vs Doheny is a horrendous mismatch. Don’t f**ing lie to us. And to fight fans – rather than just praising Inoue, who’s an amazing fighter, don’t take this bullsh*t. Akhmadaliev has got a better chance than anybody and he’ll give you a great fight.”

Hearn did attempt to soften the impact the comments may have on Doheny by declaring he is a good fighter, although the Irish star will be furious the promoter is trying to deny him a life-changing moment and prevent him from making life-changing money

“I feel bad because I like TJ Doheny.. someone tweeted me the other day TJ Doheny was a good fighter when he was with you, that was five years ago and he got beaten by Daniell Roman. Tj Doheny is a good fighter, he’s been a world champion but don’t lie to us. Fight fans don’t take this bullsh*t,” Hearn added.

Irish fight fans will argue the 37-year-old former world champion and Matchroom fighter has earned the fight and some have pointed out the Matchroom boss has sung of a different hymn sheet previously, particularly when making fights like Anthony Crolla versus Vasiliy Lomachenko.