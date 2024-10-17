Final Destination – Louis Rooney Eases into Euro 22 Gold Medal Fight
Louis Rooney is one win away from European Under-22 gold.
The 48kg boxer upgraded from bronze medal winner to silver medalist in Sofia on Thursday.
The Star ABC operator was a class above Csaba Zsigo and sauntered into the decider.
Rooney, a son of multi-time Elite champion Jimbo Rooney, gave a hit and don’t get hit master class against the game Hungarian and will now box for gold on Saturday.
The win means Ireland have at least three representatives on finals day with Rooney joining Lisa O’Rourke joining Carleigh Irving in winning silver.
Patsy Joyce, Bobbi Flood and Martin McDonagh all look to upgrade over the next few hours.
Robyn Kelly will have to settle for bronze. The Ballynacargy Boxer battled bravely in her semi-final but lost out to the very talented Paris Olympian and reigning European champion in Serbia’s Sara Cirkovic. Similarly, Clepson dos Santos exited at the quarter-final stage suffering defeat to Armenia’s Rudolf Garboyan.
Team Ireland
48kg Carleigh Irving, Oakleaf Boxing Club
54kg Robyn Kelly, Ballynacargy Boxing Club
57kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal Boxing Club
63kg Linda Desmond, Rylane Boxing Club
66kg Kaci Rock, Enniskerry Boxing Club
70kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea Boxing Club
75kg Bethany Dooecy, Castlebar Boxing Club
48kg Louis Rooney, Star Boxing Club
51kg Clepson dos Santos, Holy Trinity ABC
54kg Patsy Joyce, Olympic BC Mullingar
57kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath Golden Gloves Boxing Club
63.5kg Roy Colgan, Avona Boxing Club
67kg Luke Hall, Olympic Boxing Club Mullingar
71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra Boxing Club
75kg Josh Olaniyan, Jobstown Boxing Club
80kg James Whelan, Dublin Docklands Boxing Club
86kg Kian Hedderman, St. Francis Boxing Club
92+kg Martin McDonagh, Galway Boxing Club
Support Staff
Team Manager: Sean Crowley
Head Coach: Eoin Puck
Coach: Lynne McEnery
Coach: Damian Kennedy
Coach: Jay Delaney
Coach Mentor: Zauri Antia