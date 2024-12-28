VOTE: The 2024 Irish-Boxing Awards – The Andy Lee KO of the Year

It’s time for everyone’s favourite category – knockout of the year.

This award is named after the KO machine himself, former middleweight world champion Andy Lee.

As always, there have been plenty of amazing knockdowns this year – but as always we have had to focus on the actual finishes to fights. There are a good few honourable mentions too, with Tyrone McKenna, Dean Gonzalez Furlong, Mike Perez, and Callum Walsh all unlucky to miss out but we have narrowed it down to the following FIVE one-hitter-quitters.

Lewis Crocker (v Jose Felix)

Shane McConnell (v Fabrizio Rubino)

James McGivern (v Rashid Omar)

Pierce O’Leary (v Hovhannes Martirosyan)

Pierce O’Leary (v Jose Perdomo)

Voting will remain open until Saturday January 4th, with results being announced on Sunday January 5th.

Best of luck to all the nominees!