VOTE: The 2024 Irish-Boxing Awards – The Patrick Hyland Sr Trainer of the Year

The 2024 Irish-Boxing.com Awards are up and running and it is now time to celebrate the brains in the corner.

This award is named after the late, great Paddy Hyland Snr

Absolutely every coach in Ireland, both amateur and pro deserves massive recognition and credit

There are honourable mentions for the likes of Shaun Kelly, Derek Ahern, and Pete Taylor as well as countless amateur coaches changing lives every day of the year.

We simply can’t nominate the dozens and dozens of trainers out there and, for the purposes of these awards, there are FOUR cornermen this year that have stood out for us.

Zaur Antia and the Irish High Performance Unit

5 Irish boxers were guided through the dog-eat-dog World Olympic Qualifiers before Kellie Harrington claimed a brilliant second gold at the Games in Paris

Paschal Collins

The Celtic Warriors Gym had one of the best years in a while with BUI Celtic title wins for Craig O’Brien and Daniel O’Sullivan, Ray Moylette sailing off into the sunset, Thomas Carty solidifying himself as one of Dublin’s biggest stars along with the addition of Podge Collins.

Mickey Hawkins

The Irish boxing legend along with son Michael Jnr and Barry O’Neill brought Anto Cacace to new heights. The Holy Trinity team had Cacace fighting at his spiteful best to sensationally take the IBF title off Joe Cordina before defeating Josh Warrington at Wembley.

Andy Lee

The Limerick former world champion continues to guide Paddy Donovan – with a huge fight coming up versus Lewis Crocker – while he masterminded another huge win for Joseph Parker over Zhelei Zhang.

Best of luck to all the nominees!