VOTE: The 2024 Irish-Boxing Awards – The Harrison Jameson Pro Debut of the Year

It’s time to get started on the nominations for the 2024 Irish-Boxing.com Awards as we celebrate the great and the good in this sport.

Over the next five days we will be releasing the 10 categories up for decision.

Starting us off is Pro Debut of the Year – because where else is better to begin than a fighter’s first fight?

We have named this award in honour of Cavan’s Harrison Jameson, a talented young boxer who was deep in preparations for his own professional debut before tragically passing away in October 2022.

A, by our count, record-breaking 31 Irish boxers debuted this year and we have had to somehow narrow it down to just FIVE.

Considering the large number of debuts, there are a lot of honourable mentions here for the likes of Dean Gonzalez Furlong, Stephen Dowdall, Barry McReynolds, Cathal McLaughlin, Owen Corrigan, Joe Mooney, and Podge Collins.

Votes are limited to ONE per IP address.

Cast your votes below!

Matty Boreland

The Coleraine super bantamweight wasn’t looking to go to points on his debut in June. Despite giving up weight, ‘Bam Bam’ tore into Louis Smithson, dropping him thrice for a first round stoppage

Peter Carr

A concussive puncher, Dublin middleweight Carr sent poor David Tancos into a different dimension on the JB show in February. Moving quickly, he fights for the BUI Celtic title next.

Gareth Dowling

Dublin’s Dowling brought a huge crowd to the 3Arena in September where he absolutely steamrolled Polish welterweight Daniel Nowak inside two rounds.

Brandon McCarthy

Going pro in America can be tough but Kilkenny’s McCarthy has taken to the tough West Coast like a duck to water. The skilled lightweight looked assured and spiteful when making his bow in March, stopping David Minter in two.

Dean Walsh

The Wexford light middleweight finally made his pro debut in December, dropping Tamas Horvath four times to score a first-round stoppage at the SETU Arena in Waterford. Between his amateur pedigree, aggressive approach, and loud and large fanbase, Walsh looks perfect for the pros.

Loading Poll…

Voting will remain open until Saturday January 4th, with results being announced on Sunday January 5th.

Best of luck to all the nominees!