The 2024 Irish-Boxing Awards

Joe O'Neill

The year is coming to a close and what a year it has been.

Irish fighters have excelled at all levels in one of our most successful years in recent memory.

As ever, Irish-Boxing.com will recognise these achievements through our annual awards – chosen by you, the Irish-Boxing.com readers.

In total, there will be ten categories:

Pro Debut of the Year
Trainer of the Year
KO of the Year
Performance of the Year
Fight of the Year
All-Irish Fight of the Year
Amateur of the Year
Underage Amateur of the Year
Prospect of the Year
Fighter of the Year

The nominations will be revealed on site throughout next five days and voting will remain open until Saturday January 4th, with results to be announced on Sunday January 5th.

Joe O'Neill

Reporting on Irish boxing the past five years. Work has appeared on irish-boxing.com, Boxing News, the42.ie, and local and national media. Provide live ringside updates, occasional interviews, and special features on the future of Irish boxing. email: joneill6@tcd.ie

