VOTE: The 2024 Irish-Boxing Awards – The Wayne McCullough Performance of the Year

Irish boxers have gone above and beyond in 2024.

Whether it’s away from home, against the odds, or with unimaginable pressure, boxers from this island have risen to the occasion on numerous occasions.

We recognise FIVE of these showings in the Performance of the Year category. (Please note: all-action wars will be recognised in the Fight of the Year and Domestic Fight of the Year categories).

This award is named after Wayne McCullough who sensationally went to Japan in 1995 to dethrone WBC bantam champ Yasuei Yakushiji, becoming the first British or Irish fighter to win a world title fight in the Land of the Rising Sun.

Votes are limited to ONE per IP address.

Anto Cacace (v Joe Cordina)

We’re still pinching ourselves seven months later. Everything came together in Riyadh and Anthony Cacace showed everyone what those in the know always knew. World Champion.

Senan Kelly (v Jake Tinklin)

A first title fight for Kelly, some suggested he might be an underdog against his busy and experienced Welsh opponent… instead the Kildare light welter overwhelmed and overpowered Tinklin to claim the BUI Celtic belt.

Sean McComb (v Arnold Barboza)

The record books will say that Sean McComb lost in New York that night but those with eyes will remember that the unfancied Belfast light welterweight largely boxed rings around the much-vaunted home fighter.

Aaron McKenna (v Jeovanny Estela)

The tournament may have been scrapped but McKenna still underlined his credentials in the Prizefighter quarter-finals in Japan. Facing a confident and tipped opponent, the Monaghan middleweight inflicted a ten-round beatdown before a late stoppage.

Kurt Walker (v James Beech)

A big step up and a first time headlining for Walker, the Lisburn featherweight dominated in every way possible before Beech was pulled out at the end of the seventh round in the Ulster Hall.

Voting will remain open until Saturday January 4th, with results being announced on Sunday January 5th.

Best of luck to all the nominees!