VOTE: The 2024 Irish-Boxing Awards – Domestic Fight of the Year

Nothing beats an all-Irish fight.

Titles may or may not be at stake but pride always is in these bouts which invariably capture the imagination.

There were sixteen all-Irish fights in the pros this year – twice as much as 2023! – and they all deserve recognition, not to mention the countless top-quality bouts in the amateurs, but we have had the unenviable task of whittling it down to just FIVE.

Honourable mentions include Craig O’Brien’s upset win over Edward Donovan at the 3Arena and the show-saving Irish welterweight title fight between Senan Kelly and Matthew Tyndall.

Votes are limited to ONE per IP address.

Emmet Brennan v Kevin Cronin

A 3Arena BUI Celtic title fight that captured the imagination. Cronin came out like a house on fire, pressuring Brennan throughout who looked to respond with sharp shots. A narrow split-decision win for the Dubliner split opinions and the pair look likely to go again at Madison Square Garden in the new year.

Ruadhan Farrell v Connor Kerr 1

Stealing the show on the Conlan card in March, Farrell was just that bit cuter to eke out a deserved points decision and take the BUI Celtic super bantamweight title.

Tyrone McKenna v Dylan Moran

A two-round welterweight shoot-out labelled, tongue-in-cheek, by promoter Jamie Conlan as the Irish Hagler-Hearns. McKenna had too much, dropping Moran twice but not before eating countless huge shots from the home favourite

Seanie Murray v Shane Meehan

Small hall at its best. It was six rounds of war at the Warehouse as Murray twice dropped Meehan but never broke his spirit. Indeed a late surge from Meehan threatened to turn things around only for Murray to see it out. Middleweight Mayday Mayhem.

Dave Ryan v Tony McGlynn

Maybe the most dramatic of the lot. Underdog Dave Ryan overcame an early blitz from McGlynn to outmuscle the Dub down the stretch only for an unfortunate mix-up in the announcement see all hell break out before the rightful man was crowned BUI Celtic light welterweight champ. A memorable fight and a memorable night.

Loading Poll…

Voting will remain open until Saturday January 4th, with results being announced on Sunday January 5th.

Best of luck to all the nominees!