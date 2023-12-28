VOTE: The 2023 Irish-Boxing Awards – Domestic Fight of the Year

Nothing beats an all-Irish fight.

Titles may or may not be at stake but pride always is in these bouts which invariably capture the imagination.

There were eight all-Irish fights in the pros this year which all deserve recognition and we have had the unenviable task of whittling it down to just FIVE.

A massive honourable mention also has to go out to the Irish amateur system which throws up classics week on week. There have been some crackers this year, just too many to mention, such as Kelyn Cassidy v Gabriel Dossen and Gráinne Walsh v Amy Broadhurst in the Elites right down to the epic Junior 2 final between Ava Henry and Kyla Doyle and beyond.

Emmet Brennan v Jamie Morrissey

Arguably the highlight of the Cameron-Taylor 2 undercard, Dubliner Brennan looked a million dollars early on in this BUI Celtic light heavyweight title fight. It wasn’t one-way traffic though as the gallant Limerick warrior came back strong in the middle rounds only for Brennan to finish the fight in the final round.

Lewis Crocker v Tyrone McKenna

The biggest Belfast derby in 40 years and one which had a huge build-up, Sandy Row’s Crocker announced himself to the boxing world with a powerful performance while the continued grit of Lenadoon’s McKenna offered up the perfect goodbye.

Gerard Hughes v Ruadhan Farrell

A controversial six-round war which we will no doubt see again in 2024, the Belfast youngsters fought to a stalemate on the Conlan-Gill undercard but there has been much consternation around the verdict.

Craig McCarthy v Graham McCormack

A fight with a lot of spite, this Waterford war delivered, with McCarthy squeezing out a win. There was drama before, during, and after, with social media campaigns, phantom knockdowns, and bad blood in the bowels of the SETU Arena. Beef!

Jamie Morrissey v Kevin Cronin 2

An Irish title rematch of their first meeting just weeks previously, the fight in Galway followed a similar pattern with Morrissey starting strong before a Cronin fightback. In the end, this too was ruled a draw but the debate rages on.

Voting will remain open until Saturday January 6th, with results being announced on Sunday January 7th.

Best of luck to all the nominees!