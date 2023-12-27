VOTE: The 2023 Irish-Boxing Awards – The Andy Lee KO of the Year

It’s time for everyone’s favourite category – knockout of the year.

This award is named after the KO machine himself, former middleweight world champion Andy Lee, and was won last year by Owen O’Neill.

There have been plenty of amazing knockdowns this year – Thomas Carty v Jay McFarlane, TJ Doheny v Japathlee Llamido, Paddy Donovan v Danny Ball, and Pierce O’Leary v Alin Ciorceri to name just a few – but as always we have had to focus on the actual finishes to fights and have narrowed it down to the following FIVE one-hitter-quitters.

Votes are limited to one per IP address

Tiernan Bradley (v Adrian Orban)

John Donoghue (v Zakhar Bespalov – Junior Boxing)

Feargal McCrory (v Aelio Mesquita)

Kieran Molloy (v Sam O’maison)

Ilia Mtsariashvili (v Sam Ilesamni)

Voting will remain open until Saturday January 6th, with results being announced on Sunday January 7th.

Best of luck to all the nominees!